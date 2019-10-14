Police search for Ford Falcon owner

Car seen in area of O’Connor

POLICE are searching for the owner of a white coloured Ford Falcon, pictured, after a man allegedly robbed a house in O’Connor yesterday (October 13). 

The man, who is believed to be between the ages of 18 and 25, was dressed in all black, wearing a cap and had his face covered, when he entered the house at about 7am.

Once inside the home, the offender physically assaulted a resident before stealing a wallet and running from the house.

Police say the man is about 180-190cm tall, of slim build, with tanned skin, and would like to speak with the owner of a white coloured Ford Falcon which was seen in the area about the time of the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist police, including CCTV or dash-cam footage, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 using reference number 6448243. 

