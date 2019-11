Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are seeking witnesses and dash-cam footage of two vehicles drag racing in Florey on Friday (15 November).

About 4pm, police observed two vehicles racing along Southern Cross Drive travelling at high speeds.

The vehicles are described as a grey coloured Mercedes AMG hatchback and a dark coloured late model Ford Falcon sedan.

Witnesses should call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, using reference 6461293.