Big fine for ‘selfish’ rider

A MOTORCYCLIST was fined almost $2000 after he was caught travelling 155km/h in an 80km/h speed zone on Cotter Road this week. 

The rider was driving about 500 metres west of Mount Stromlo road when police stopped him.

According to police the driver said: “I’m riding to Uriarra to try out a different front tyre.”

Police issued the rider a traffic infringement notice, which incurred a $1841 fine and a loss of six demerit points.

Acting station sergeant David Wills said the actions of this individual are extremely disappointing.

“Public roads aren’t race tracks,” he said.

“The Cotter Road is a busy rural road used by many Canberrans including the cycling community. It also has multiple corners and countless obstacles either side which are likely to seriously injure or kill you if you come off your motorbike.

“There are appropriate avenues to enjoy or test your motor vehicle. Don’t be selfish; use these instead of risking your and other road users lives.”

