Police to look at Oxley house blaze

FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a house fire on Haugh Place in Oxley and handed the scene over to police for investigation.

At about 10am today (January 2), multiple Emergency Triple Zero calls were received reporting visible fire in a backyard moving towards the house.

ACT Fire & Rescue responded with three pumpers, the breathing apparatus van and two commanders.

ACT Ambulance Service paramedics were also on the scene, but no injuries were reported.

 

