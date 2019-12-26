Police widen search area following man’s death

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WARNING: This report contains the name and details of an indigenous person.

POLICE have widened the search area after human remains were discovered in the Murrumbidgee River on Sunday, December 1.

Following the identification of the body as that of missing 40-year-old man Nathan Booth, police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death.

They have widened the search area and are now asking anyone who visited the Murrumbidgee River between Pine Island and the Kambah Pool Recreation Area between June and December 1 (including bushwalkers, bike riders and kayakers) to contact police if they have any video or images including those taken by action cameras or drones etcetera.

Anyone with information should call police directly at 0457 844917 or 131444. Information can be provided anonymously.