Police widen search area following man’s death

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Graphic shows the widened search area in regards to the death of a 40-year-old man.

WARNING: This report contains the name and details of an indigenous person.

POLICE have widened the search area after human remains were discovered in the Murrumbidgee River on Sunday, December 1.

Following the identification of the body as that of missing 40-year-old man Nathan Booth, police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death.

They have widened the search area and are now asking anyone who visited the Murrumbidgee River between Pine Island and the Kambah Pool Recreation Area between June and December 1 (including bushwalkers, bike riders and kayakers) to contact police if they have any video or images including those taken by action cameras or drones etcetera.

Anyone with information should call police directly at 0457 844917 or 131444. Information can be provided anonymously.

Police identify body found in the Murrumbidgee River

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCartoon / Dose of Dorin
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply