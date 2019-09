Share Canberra's trusted news:

NINETEEN-year-old Aiden Mavity is missing and police are concerned about his health and wellbeing.

Aiden was last seen in Hawker on Wednesday (September 18).

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm (5’ 11”) tall, with short red hair, blue/green eyes, and of slim build.

Anyone who has seen Aiden or has any information about his whereabouts should call 131444.