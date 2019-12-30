Poor Jesus, here come the hot cross buns!

Hot cross buns… roll on Easter!

POOR Jesus… in barely a week we are celebrating His birth with Christmas Day then, within days, the supermarkets have switched the retail focus to his death!

With Easter (April 10-13) 13 weeks away, Coles at least is getting ready with hot cross buns right now, a fact that doesn’t surprise Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia, that says: “Hot cross buns may go on sale in the UK, Australia and NZ as early as New Year’s Day or after Christmas.”

The Christian significance of the spiced sweet bun, usually made with fruit, marked with a cross on the top, is that it is traditionally eaten on Good Friday in the UK, Ireland, Australia, India, Canada, NZ, South Africa and some parts of the Americas.

According to Wikipedia: “The bun marks the end of Lent and different parts of the hot cross bun have a certain meaning, including the cross representing the crucifixion of Jesus, and the spices inside signifying the spices used to embalm him at his burial.”

 

