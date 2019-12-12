Prepare for transport changes over the holidays

PUBLIC transport users are being warned of a changed timetable with less services over the Christmas and New Year period. 

The holiday timetable will begin on Monday, December 23, and will run until Friday, January 10.

During this time, the bus timetable will run with less frequency during peak times, according to Transport Canberra executive group manager Judith Sturman.

“On public holidays bus services will run on a Sunday timetable while on other days during the period bus services will run to the holiday timetable,” she says.

“Light rail services will continue to operate as normal during the Christmas/New Year period with the exception of public holidays. On public holidays light rail will run to a Sunday frequency of every 15 minutes between 8am and 11pm.

“Additionally, a special bus service and free travel on both buses and light rail will apply on Christmas Day.”

More information at transport.act.gov.au

