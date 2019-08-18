Pub assault sends man to hospital

Share Canberra's trusted news:
A MAN was taken to hospital after he was assaulted at Civic Pub in Braddon last night (August 17).
Paramedics came to the pub on Lonsdale Street at about 10.20pm, where they treated the 40-year-old man and took him to hospital.
Police would still like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident who has not yet spoken to police.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
