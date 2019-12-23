Public transport goes on holiday times until January 10

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH Transport Canberra’s subdued Christmas holiday timetable in effect from today (December 23) until January 10, commuters will be slightly consoled with free bus and light rail travel on Christmas Day.

“With free travel all day, whether catching a bus or light rail across Canberra, passengers should be aware that tapping on or off is not necessary on Christmas Day,” says Judith Sturman, of Transport Canberra.

“On Christmas Day, ticket vending machines and platform validators on light rail platforms as well as the ones in major bus interchanges will not be operating.

She says there will also be additional New Year’s Eve services: “Buses and light rail services will be running late into the evening and early morning to help passengers to bring in the New Year.”

Road closures for New Year’s Eve in the city include:

◦ London Circuit between Northbourne Avenue and Akuna Street

◦ Southbound lane of Northbourne Avenue between London Circuit and Cooyong Street

◦ East Row between Alinga Street and London Circuit

Light rail services will continue to operate as normal during the Christmas/New Year period with the exception of public holidays. On public holidays light rail will run to a Sunday frequency of every 15 minutes between 8am and 11pm.

Information at transport.act.gov.au