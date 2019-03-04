‘Pure luck’ no one was killed in shooting

POLICE have confirmed seven shots were fired into three Theodore homes on Saturday night (March 2), with acting superintendent Matthew Reynolds saying it’s pure luck no one was killed. 

One man, however, received a non-threatening gun shot injury during the shooting on Freda Gibson Circuit, just before 10pm.

“To indiscriminately discharge a firearm in a suburban street is unacceptable,” Mr Reynolds says.

“We know there are people who have information about this event who have not spoken to police. We are urging you to come forward.”

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6369736. 

