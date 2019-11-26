Puzzle books banned for bored prisoners

The ACT prison has returned puzzle books to an inmate’s mother with a warning the books are prohibited at the Alexander Maconochie Centre and effectively constituted contraband.

The Alexander Maconochie Centre… no room for puzzle books.

“CityNews” columnist and former chief minister Jon Stanhope makes the revelation in a swingeing column critical of the prison’s recent prolonged “state of emergency” that saw inmates locked in their cells for 16 hours a day.

He writes that the mother, “concerned about the mind-numbing and debilitating effect the absence of structured activity or rehabilitation has on inmates” including the “very real fear that it drives them to use drugs”, posted a few books of word puzzles to her son to give him something to do and hopefully assist him with his writing and spelling.

The AMC refused to accept the puzzle books and sent them back to the mother by return mail with a strong admonition the books were prohibited at the AMC and effectively constituted contraband. 

 

