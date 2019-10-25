QLD man attempted to set victim alight in Casey

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN from Queensland, 35, has been extradited to face charges in Canberra after he allegedly doused a man with diesel at a Casey service station in February before attempting to set him alight.

The man allegedly doused the victim with diesel on February 8 before he began flicking an item at the victim, which was believed to be a lighter. A co-accused allegedly attempted to light an item and throw it towards the victim.

Police will further allege that shortly after, the 35-year-old’s 4WD collided with two stationary vehicles at an intersection on Horse Park Drive, Forde. The 4WD left the scene without exchanging details with the other drivers.

The 4WD was found burnt out later that night in Queanbeyan.

Following an investigation by Gungahlin patrol officers, the man was identified and located in custody in QLD for unrelated matters. He was released on Friday (October 25) and was subsequently re-arrested by Queensland Police and faced a hearing where extradition to the ACT was approved.

The man will appear in the ACT Magistrates Court today to face charges including reckless threat of grievous bodily harm, assault, theft, furious driving, fail to stop at a red light, fail to report a collision, and fail to exchange details following a collision.

Police are urging anyone who may have any further information that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6361663.