Ramsay slammed for construction bill changes

FOLLOWING the amendments to building laws today (October 24), the Master Builders ACT CEO Michael Hopkins has slammed Building Quality Improvement Minister Gordon Ramsay for prioritising politics over genuine industry reform.

“The bill introduced by the minister today would represent one of the most draconian building laws in the country if passed by the Legislative Assembly,” Mr Hopkins says.

“After calling for building reform for a decade, the MBA has been blindsided by the minister who has introduced this bill with no industry or stakeholder consultation. Failing to engage with key stakeholders on major reforms never produces optimal results.”

The new laws make company directors personally liable for building defects, they give powers for building inspectors to direct builders and landowners in relation to non-compliant building work, they outline provisions that allow people to enter into enforceable actions to rectify work and they clear requirements for licensed corporations to have an effective system of management.

“Under the draft laws introduced today, directors and executive officers of licensed companies could be held personally liable for building defects, despite laws already existing which give the ACT Building Regulator powers to take action against licensed builders and building companies,” Mr Hopkins says.

“Introducing new laws will amount to nothing, if Government fails to enforce the powers they already have.”

Mr Hopkin’s says it’s been less than 100 days since the building minister’s from every state and territory agreed to a national approach to implement the recommendations of the Shergold Weir Report.

“Today, Mr Ramsay has acted unilaterally to introduce a law which is not recommended by the Building Confidence Report or even contained within the ACT’s building reform program,” he says.

On behalf of Master Builders ACT, Mr Hopkins is now requesting an urgent meeting with the minister so that the draft laws can be explained to the local industry.

“We will also be seeking clarification as to whether these laws conflict with the ‘Corporations Act’ or any other Commonwealth laws,” he says.

On the bill amendments, Minister Ramsay says they will prevent corporations from undermining the system and deliberately avoiding their regulatory obligations by winding up their company.

More information at planning.act.gov.au/build-buy-renovate/home/welcome