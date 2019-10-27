‘Rare’ duo play a concert to be proud of

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Music / Kristian Winther and Edward Neeman, Wesley Music Centre, October 26. Reviewed by CLINTON WHITE.

CANBERRA can be proud of violinist Kristian Winther and pianist Edward Neeman. They grew up in Canberra and have built impressive international credentials in their respective fields. As well as being a rare opportunity to see them together, this concert featured a wide-ranging program.

Beginning with Mozart’s exuberant Sonata in G major, K.301, written when he was 22 years old, Winther and Neeman quickly established just how attuned they are to each other. Timing was precise and expression complementary, and both met the technical demands effortlessly. But Winther’s interpretation didn’t quite hit the transparency and lightness that are the trademarks of much of Mozart’s music.

In the next piece, Scottish composer Oliver Knussen’s “Reflection” Op.31a, Winther really shone. Knussen died only last year and the piece was his last completed work, written in 2016. Its brooding, moody beginning builds intensity and calls on superior technical skills from both Winther and Neeman. From the many violin trills and the exploration of the full range of both instruments, to the extremes in volume, the two artists were as one, in brilliant balance and timing.

Another “modern” piece was by the Russian German composer, Alfred Schnittke. He wrote his Sonata No. 2 for violin and piano “Quasi una sonata” in 1968. As a piece of music it is complete rubbish. It has no form or structure, made up of random cacophonic dissonances, mixed with strange long pauses and unrelated squeaks and scratches. Winther described it as being “not easy on the ear”, asking his audience to “look for the humour underneath”. For all its lack of anything musical, it does make extraordinary technical demands. A successful performance requires virtuoso artists of the highest calibre. Winther and Neeman left their audience in no doubt whatever that they could meet the challenge head on.

Then it was back to the Romantic period in music composition and Clara Schumann’s “Three Romances for Violin and Piano”, Op.22, written in 1853. One critic described the work as “written in a delicate and fragrant hand”. Once again the artists delivered a fine performance, but Winther did not quite achieve the romanticism that is inherent in the pieces and which was very evident in Neeman’s playing.

Closing the program was Sergei Prokofiev’s Violin Sonata No 2, Op.94a, from 1943. It’s based on a flute sonata. Returning to the more modern idiom, Winther’s true talents once again prevailed. His interpretation was strong and confident, giving the piece real “muscle” and never flinching from its quite difficult technical demands. Neeman was right up there too, in equal measure, showing his wonderful versatility in being able to meet the styles and intentions of any composer from any period.

This was a very well-constructed program, capturing the attention and imagination of the audience. Three curtain calls for these two fine artists was the reward. This Canberran is proud of them.