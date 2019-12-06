Rattenbury’s new green team has a united concern

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IN the lead up to next year’s election, ACT Greens leader Shane Rattenbury has introduced a team of climate-focused candidates that he will lead into the election.

The candidates he introduced are the lead candidates for each electorate, and Mr Rattenbury says each have deep roots in their local communities and tremendous experience and passion.

When announcing the new candidates, Mr Rattenbury said the ACT Greens has been pulling the local Labor government in the right direction, and wants to see more Greens in the assembly to bring about more change.

The ACT Greens currently have two Greens MLAs in the assembly but ACT Greens MLA Caroline Le Couteur has announced that she won’t be re-contesting her Murrumbidgee seat in next year’s election.

The ACT Greens’ lead candidates for each electorate are:

ANDREW BRADDOCK is the lead candidate for Yerrabi. Mr Braddock is an environmental engineer, public servant and community advocate in the Gungahlin Community Council and his local school board.

Mr Braddock said: “Climate change scares the hell out of me. I’m proud of what the ACT Greens have already achieved, but there’s so much more to do.”

JO CLAY is the lead ACT Greens candidate for Ginninderra. Ms Clay is a lawyer, author, artist, businesswoman, founder of The Carbon Diet, CEO of Send and Shred, and a climate activist.

Ms Clay said: “It’s time to tackle the climate crisis with everything we’ve got, and only a Green government will do it right, do it fast, and do it fairly.”

JOHNATHAN DAVIS is the lead candidate for Brindabella. Mr Davis is a proud Tuggeranong local, small business owner, entertainer, public education advocate, LGBTIQ rights campaigner, real estate agent and auctioneer.

Mr Davis said: “Tuggeranong is a great place to live, work and play but there is so much work to be done to make it even better. The struggle for social, economic and environmental justice will be much harder if we give even more power to the two old parties.”

EMMA DAVIDSON will run for Murrumbidgee. Ms Davidson is a leader in the community sector, she’s the deputy CEO at the Women’s Centre for Health Matters, convenor of Women’s Electoral Lobby, volunteer for Woden community and sports groups.

Ms Davidson said: “Our city is under stress as the population grows and the climate changes, and that means we need to invest in the right infrastructure for fairer, greener communities, like schools, healthcare, public transport, sports and arts facilities, and safe, secure, sustainable and affordable housing. That’s why we need Greens to pull governments in the right direction.”

SHANE RATTENBURY will re-contest his seat of Kurrajong. Mr Rattenbury has been a Member of the ACT Legislative Assembly since 2008 and is currently the Minister for Climate Change and Sustainability, Corrections and Justice Health, Justice, Consumer Affairs and Road Safety, Mental Health.

Running as a lead candidate for Kurrajong alongside Mr Rattenbury will be REBECCA VASSAROTTI. Ms Vassarotti is community advocate and community sector leader working with organisations responding to housing and homelessness, gambling reform, drug and alcohol issues, gender equity and health.

Ms Vassarotti said “I’m passionate about our local community, about fairness, and about bringing people together to make sure this beautiful city remains livable as it gets hotter and drier. While we are small, Canberra can prove to the country and the world how to create a sustainable, connected and generous city.”