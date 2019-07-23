Recent car thefts prompt security warnings

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRANS are being warned to remove any valuables from vehicles and to move their cars into a secure area after a number of break-ins and thefts around the ACT, according to ACT police.

Police say there are a number of steps owners can take to limit the chances of theses opportunistic crimes, such as:

Always ensure the car is locked and secure.

Close all windows and the sunroof.

Do not leave any valuables in the car such as wallets, phones, sat-navs and other electronic devices are what thieves are after. Sporting equipment (including bikes and golf clubs) and power tools are also regularly stolen.

Remove credit cards, driver’s licences and registration papers from the glove box.

Police also advice motorists who have a garage to use it, rather than leave their car in the driveway or on the street.

“If you have to leave it outside, if possible park in a well-lit area,” ACT police say.

“Always take your car keys with you, and when at home leave them in a secure place. Spare keys or garage remotes should never be hidden in or on the car.

“Do not place your name, address or registration number on keys. If you go away without your car, either take your keys with you or leave them with a neighbour or friend. Never leave the keys in plain sight in your house when you are not there.

“[And] for future reference, record details of your car such as registration, make, model, year, colour, VIN and engine number.”

To report a break-in or stolen vehicle, police ask Canberrans to call the 131 444.