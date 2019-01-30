Resolve to put ‘you’ first

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

THERE’S no better way to kick-start 2019 than making a commitment and investment towards wellbeing, fitness and health. Here are some special ways to find a “new you” this New Year.

For women on a New Year mission

FERNWOOD Fitness says it’s on hand to help women who want to improve health and fitness in the New Year.

Whether it’s to lose weight, get fit, gain muscle or improve mental health, Fernwood Fitness says it can help women achieve their health and fitness goals.

“And, our women’s only clubs are more than just an ordinary gym,” says Fernwood Fitness.

“Members get the added benefits of free breakfast and toiletries, unlimited group fitness classes and being surrounded by a supportive women’s only environment.

“Members also have access to other services such as personal training, food coaching and small group personal training classes.

“With so much variety in club, you’ll be sure to find something that suits you.

“You will also have the opportunity to join programs such as the very popular 12 Week Challenge, kickstarting in February.

“Come and chat to us in club today and see how we can help you become the best version of yourself.”

Fernwood Fitness, visit fernwoodfitness.com.au

Hands-on help with pain and injury

THE warmer weather can inspire people to become a lot more active, which could lead to aches and pains, says Hands-On Physiotherapy’s practice manager Liz Kell.

With the team’s “hands-on” approach, Liz says they’re committed to helping people manage acute and chronic occupational, musculoskeletal and sports injuries.

But, being one of Canberra’s original hand specialists, it also offers hand therapy following injury or surgery as well as management of Occupational Overuse Syndrome (RSI) and chronic conditions, including pain, osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

“We can treat or manage injuries including sports injuries, wrist and finger fractures, elbow fractures, carpal tunnel syndrome, joint replacements in the hand, wrist or elbow, nerve entrapment syndromes and osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory arthritic conditions,” she says.

“We also fabricate static and dynamic splints for our clients as required by their treating surgeons or condition management.

“We have experience with Graded Motor Imagery in the management of phantom pain, chronic pain, CRPS and post trauma.”

Hands-On Physiotherapy, 1/43 Mawson Place, Mawson. Call 6286 6467, email admin@hands-onphysiotherapy.com.au or visit hands-onphysiotherapy.com.au

Pilates in experienced hands

THE Pilates Centre Canberra offers the full Pilates studio experience with individualised training in private, duet or semi-private sessions, as well as group reformer and matwork classes.

The studio first opened in Tuggeranong in 2010, relocated to Phillip in 2016 and then became The Pilates Centre in 2017.

The Pilates Centre prides itself on offering high-quality Pilates instruction with safe, motivating and knowledgeable delivery.

All its instructors are qualified through the Pilates International Training Centre, the premium school for Pilates education in Australia.

The Pilates Centre Canberra, 58 Colbee Court, Phillip. Call 6162 1793, email info@pilatescentre.com.au or visit pilatescentre.com.au