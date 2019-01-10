Resurfacing causes delays around Gungahlin Drive

RESURFACING work will close Gungahlin Drive’s southbound off ramp from Gungahlin Drive to Belconnen Way tomorrow (Saturday, January 12).

The work on the off ramp will take place between 7am and 4pm. During that time temporary lane closures will be in place but only one lane will be closed at any time.

Delays are expected and detours will be in place either along Bandjalong Crescent and Bindubi Street or along Parkes Way.