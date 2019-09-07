Review / The intimate ‘Window’ on two worlds

By
Review
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

Theatre / “The Woman in the Window”, by Alma de Groen, directed by Liz Bradley. At Theatre 3 until September 21. Reviewed by Simone Penkethman

TWO women, one in Stalinist Russia and the other in a futuristic Australia, connect across time and space. Both live under constant surveillance and complete censorship. Under totalitarian rule, they are spiritually starved, deprived of connection to nature and profoundly lonely.

Karen Vickery in “The Woman in the Window”.

Beautifully paced direction, a sharp, humorous script and well rounded performances offer the Canberra Rep audience an intimate view into the two resonant worlds.

Set and costumes by Michael Sparks and Anna Senior add clarity and authenticity, juxtaposing echoes of Soviet Socialist Realism with Cyberpunk chic.

The two protagonists are historical poet Anna Akhmatova (Karen Vickery) in 1950s Leningrad and the fictional Rachel Sekerov (Zoe Swan) in an imagined future.

Written in 1998, “The Woman in the Window” pre-dates the movie “The Matrix” by one year and depicts a similar tech-driven future of unchecked machinelearning and mass human redundancy.

In Rachel’s Australia, 95 per cent of people are unemployed. The poor retreat to virtual reality while the wealthy live in space stations. Rachel is employed to please men at conferences; her current client is a poet.

During the siege of Leningrad, Anna’s poetry was a source of national inspiration. But now the all-powerful Communist state has banned her from writing and killed or imprisoned all the men in her life.

Reduced to poverty, she lives under house arrest, compelled to show herself in a window to notsosecret police twice every day. A dour and fatalistic Russian humour permeates Anna’s world. Vickery’s mesmerising performance as Anna is enhanced by a balance of naturalistic and highly stylised staging. There is palpable chemistry between all performers in the Russian world.

While de Groen’s play stands up well to the test of time, the story-line in Rachel’s Australia seems less cohesive and convincing. Nonetheless, Swan’s Rachel is a shining light and the slow burning connection between her and Anna is played to perfection.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleBuilding ban continues after young worker’s fall
Review

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply