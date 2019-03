DELAYS are expected along Coulter Drive today (Match 7) while road resurfacing work is being done.

Coulter Drive will be closed in both directions between Belconnen Way and Shumack Street and there will be rolling closures on the southbound lanes between Southern Cross Drive and Nettlefold Street. A closure will also be in place on Lachlan Street from Coulter Drive to Arndell Street in both directions to allow the work to take place.

These closures will be in place until 4pm.