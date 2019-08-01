Robber beats Acton shop attendant

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN allegedly entered a business in Acton and punched the shop attendant in the face twice before stealing tobacco products more than a week ago.

It’s believed that the man, who was wearing a dark beanie, entered the store on Marcus Clarke Street at about 8.30pm on July 21.

Police have since released a face-fit image of the man in an attempt to find witnesses. The man is described as being Caucasian in appearance, 35-40 years old, about 188cm (6’2”) tall, average build, with dark short facial hair. He was wearing a dark beanie, beige jacket and beige pants.

Police urge anyone who recognises this man, or who may have any information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6419687.