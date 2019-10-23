Robber threatens Holt IGA staff with broken bottle

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE need help identifying a robber after he threatened Holt IGA supermarket staff with a broken bottle last night (October 22).

The man, who was dressed in dark clothing, entered the supermarket at about 8pm, where he used the broken bottle to threaten staff.

Staff complied with his demands and a short time later he fled with a sum of cash.

A white Volkswagen Amarok utility with green stripes on the doors and towing a trailer was seen in the area around the time of the robbery.

Police are seeking any information in relation to the robbery or the identity of the person driving the white utility.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6453002.