TWO aggravated robberies in Charnwood walkways this week have police appealing for witnesses.

ACT Policing is seeking witnesses to aggravated robberies in walkways in Charnwood on Tuesday, 16 April 2019 and Thursday, 18 April.

About 5.50pm on Tuesday (April 16), a man was robbed of cash by two men armed with knives in the walkway behind the Charnwood shopping centre. And, on Thursday (April 18), around 5pm, a man was walking in the green space behind Tom Place when he was also robbed of cash at knifepoint by two men balaclavas.

No-one was injured during either incident.

The assailants are described as having dark complexions and of slim build. One man was wearing a navy coloured jumper and dark pants. The other was wearing a white-coloured jumper and dark pants.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage should call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.