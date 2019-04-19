Robberies in Charnwood walkways

By
CityNews
-

TWO aggravated robberies in Charnwood walkways this week have police appealing for witnesses.

ACT Policing is seeking witnesses to aggravated robberies in walkways in Charnwood on Tuesday, 16 April 2019 and Thursday, 18 April.

About 5.50pm on Tuesday (April 16), a man was robbed of cash by two men armed with knives in the walkway behind the Charnwood shopping centre. And, on Thursday (April 18), around 5pm, a man was walking in the green space behind Tom Place when he was also robbed of cash at knifepoint by two men balaclavas.

No-one was injured during either incident.

The assailants are described as having dark complexions and of slim build. One man was wearing a navy coloured jumper and dark pants. The other was wearing a white-coloured jumper and dark pants.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage should call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleTop tips to reduce waste this Easter
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply