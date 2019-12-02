Robbers force their way into Holt home

THE residents of a home in Holt came face-to-face with two robbers, one armed with a knife, when the robbers forced their way into the home last night (December 1). 

It was about 8.25pm when the two robbers made demands while another person waited outside.

The three people fled shortly afterwards without taking any items. They ran along Powell Street and into Kellerman Close.

The first offender is described as being about 193cm (6’4”) tall and of thin build, with a dark-coloured handkerchief covering his face. He was wearing jeans and a long-sleeved plain white shirt.

The second offender was wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Police currently do not have a description of the third person and are seeking information regarding the attempted aggravated robbery.

Information that could assist police, including dash-cam or CCTV footage that captured people in the area matching the descriptions, can be provided to police by contacting Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6467127. 

