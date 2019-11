Share Canberra's trusted news:

APPRENTICE Ryan Hanns topped the ACT Refrigeration and Air Conditioning section of the Regional WorldSkills competition.

A humbled Ryan was up against three third year and four second year apprentices before being names the best in the state in his field.

“I love my apprenticeship and take great pride in it. To be recognised at a state level is a significant achievement,” he says.

Ryan will compete at a national level in 2020.