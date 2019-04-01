Scam threatens Canberra’s Chinese community

SCAMMERS have targeted Canberra’s Chinese community for the second time in two years.

Police say $150,000 was paid to the scammers last month.

The scam in some cases involves a caller claiming to be an official who threatens to arrest the victim based in Australia or their family unless a sum of money is electronically transferred.

Police are reminding the community that if they receive demands for money via phone or in the post from police or government agencies they can check their validity by contacting the agency directly.

“Don’t call the phone numbers provided, checked the number on the agency’s official website,” ACT police say.

If you feel that you may have been targeted or have any information that could assist police please go to your local police station, phone police on 131 444, or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.