Scotty hasn’t looked back since bump in the road

FOR Scott Masters, it seems there is life after radio – and while the initial jolt to losing a high-profile job can be harsh and hurtful, over time, it can turn out very rewarding.

It’s been three-and-a-half years since Masters was unceremoniously dropped from the successful FM104 Breakfast team, on which he’d partnered with Nigel Johnson for the best part of eight years. He was understandably bitter at the time and litigation followed, the result of which is subject to non-disclosure.

“It was probably the biggest shock of my life at the time, to be honest,” he says.

“You hear all the stories when you work in radio – don’t go on holidays because you won’t come back to a job.

“And I was on holidays when that happened.”

In fact he was on his way to Fiji with his partner ahead of their engagement when he got the dreaded “DCM” (Don’t Come Monday) call.

“At the time I was very depressed, very upset about what happened. But I took that as an opportunity to use all the skills I learned in radio to start my own business.”

Today, Scotty Masters looks very much at home in his Queanbeyan office complex, replete with state-of-the-art editing and voice-over equipment – and all the other accoutrements that make up Scott Masters Media.

The business brief is wide ranging, with a particular focus on helping businesses embrace and cope with the various digital media tools that are available to today’s world of commerce. For many enterprises, there’s so much more out there than ads on radio, television and the local newspaper. While those mediums will always play a vital role for businesses of all dimensions, they can be supplemented through strategic use of digital media.

While Masters has tapped into that rich vein, he hasn’t forgotten his media basics.

“I still do voice-overs for TV and radio commercials and all that sort of stuff. We’re really busy. It’s great,” he says.

“All that sort of stuff” also includes event planning and execution. One of the major events close to his heart is the annual Rise Above Cancer Convoy, which Scott has immersed himself into – totally.

The concept was the brainchild of former Canberra FM presenter Marty Haynes back in the early 1990s. When Haynes went to Wollongong about 10 years later, he took the convoy with him, which left a void in Canberra until 2013, when a few like-minded people got together to revive it.

The whole idea was – and still is – to raise money to help support families directly affected by cancer. Scott Masters’ involvement was a natural fit.

“I lost my uncle to cancer, I lost my gran to cancer – it was pretty prevalent on my mum’s side of the family,” he says.

“I don’t think there’s anyone in any family in Australia or around the world who hasn’t been touched by cancer in some way.”

And then, like a child who’s about to fess up to something naughty, he lets the other motivation slip. He’s very much into trucks.

“I’m not going to lie,” he says. “When I started driving and I drove that first year as a learner…

“I got my truck licence the following year, so every year since I’ve driven a prime mover in the convoy.”

Questioned about whether being a truckie could be his next career move, he doesn’t hesitate.

“If this business tanks, I know I could always get a job driving trucks. I’ve been promised that,” he says jokingly. Sort of.

This year’s Rise Above Cancer Convoy is on Sunday, March 31, starting at Beard’s Industrial Estate, near Queanbeyan, and winding its way through Canberra streets to Exhibition Park.

A family entertainment afternoon follows, with a gold-coin donation for admission.

The Rise Above Cancer Convoy is jointly sponsored by radio stations 2CA and 2CC, and WIN Television.