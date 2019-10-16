‘Scotty’s’ gone missing, seen him?

Missing man Anthony Campbell

UPDATE: ANTHONY’S been located safe and well, says police. 

POLICE are asking the public if anyone’s seen 45-year-old Anthony “Scotty” Campbell after he went missing on Monday (October 14). 

He was last seen in Lyneham wearing a green jacket and dark blue pants. He’s described by police as Caucasian in appearance, with a slim build, fair complexion, short brown hair and blue eyes.

Police have serious concerns for Anthony’s wellbeing and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone who has seen Anthony or has any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 using reference number 6449137. 

