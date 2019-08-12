Seized car set alight at police facility

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A SEIZED car was significantly damaged after it was found alight inside the secure gates of ACT police’s Exhibit Management Centre (EMC) in Mitchell this morning (August 12).

Firefighters were called to the fire on Vicars Street at about 4.40am, where they extinguished the blaze.

Police say the vehicle sustained significant damage and another two other vehicles were damaged by the fire’s radiant heat.

No other property or building structure was damaged during the incident.

ACT Policing is conducting a review of security arrangements at the EMC following the incident.

Detective acting station sergeant Mark Rowswell is strongly urging anyone with information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or report via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.