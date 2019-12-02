Serious concerns for missing man

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THERE are “serious concerns” for a 29-year-old man, last seen at Black Mountain Peninsula this afternoon (December 2).

Police and Timothy Kneebone’s family hold serious concerns for his welfare and are asking for public help to locate him.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 183cm (6 foot) tall, slim build with short, dirty, blonde hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark button-up shirt, tan pants and black shoes.

He may be driving a grey 2005 Holden Commodore (Rego YDY72N) with green duct tape on the driver’s side bumper.

Anyone with information should call 131 444.