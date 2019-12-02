Shots fired through homes near Batemans Bay

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SOUTH Coast police have raised serious concerns after there were three seperate incidents near Batemans Bay where people were armed with guns or discharged a gun.

In the first incident, at about 11pm last night (December 1), shots were allegedly fired into a home on View Street, Batehaven. Police believe a man was at home at the time of the shooting, and a vehicle was heard leaving the scene shortly after the shots were fired.

A few hours later, at about 1am today, shots were allegedly fired into a home on the Kings Highway, Nelligen.

Then, at about 2am today, three men were allegedly approached by another three men armed with firearms on the Princes Highway just south of Batemans Bay.

A fight broke out and a man was hit in the head with the back of a firearm.

Police received information that prior to the alleged assault, one of the alleged offenders attended a nearby service station and demanded other customers leave, before leaving the store without further incident.

South Coast police district commander, superintendent Greg Moore says: “We have had three separate incidents in the space of a few hours where firearms have been held or discharged.”

“This is a real concern for police, and there lies a real possibility that innocent people can suffer significant harm from this type of reckless and dangerous act,” he says.

“This kind of behaviour won’t be tolerated, and anyone who chooses to engage in these reckless acts will face the full brunt of the law.”

Investigators are calling for anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious around the time of any of the incidents to contact police.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Batemans Bay police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.