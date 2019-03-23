Six businesses hit in early morning ram raids

BETWEEN 3am and 5am today (March 23) six business in Lyneham, Mitchell and Fyshwick were the victims of a series of ram raids by a vehicle, possibly a red hatchback.

Police say all the businesses targeted sustained significant damage and some were burgled.

Police also report having received reports of a red hatchback travelling at speed between these suburbs at this time. The vehicle was seen by officers on patrol, but it failed to stop when directed by police, and it was last sighted on the Monaro Highway.

Police are continuing to patrol these areas, and any owners of businesses – particularly in Lyneham, Mitchell and Fyshwick – are urged to check the security of their premises. Anyone who discovers any damage should call ACT Police on 131 444.

Anyone with information or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage of a red hatchback with extensive damage should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.