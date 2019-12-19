Smoke comes rolling in again

Smoke rolls in across a setting sun in Canberra (December 7). Photo: Andrew Campbell, from Mount Ainslie.

A CHANGE in wind direction will see smoke heading back into Canberra from the south east this afternoon. 

The smoke is predicted to roll in at 4pm.

Given fire activity in NSW and total fire ban conditions ACT ESA say it understands that some residents are feeling nervous about fires near them.

ACT ESA is asking residents to stay up to date via esa.act.gov.au or the NSW Fires Near Me app. ACT ESA also urges people to only report fires to triple zero (000) if they can see flames or an isolated column of smoke.

