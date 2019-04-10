Smoke expected to linger for weeks

By
CityNews
-

A HAZE of smoke is expected to linger for several weeks following a number of prescribed burns in Namadgi National Park, according to the ACT Emergency Services Agency.

ACT ESA says residents, especially those in the south west of Canberra, may notice a smoke haze around the local region for a number of days, but operations at Namadgi National Park are expected to last between four to six days with smoke expected to linger for up to several weeks once the burn is complete.

Prescribed burns managed by ACT Parks and Conservation are taking place in Namadgi National Park, Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve, Point Hut Hill Reserve and Bonshaw Grasslands.

More information about prescribed burns can be found by visiting environment.act.gov.au

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleEarly morning shots disturb Mclorinan Street
Next articleHappy holiday has serious side
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply