Smoke expected to linger for weeks

A HAZE of smoke is expected to linger for several weeks following a number of prescribed burns in Namadgi National Park, according to the ACT Emergency Services Agency.

ACT ESA says residents, especially those in the south west of Canberra, may notice a smoke haze around the local region for a number of days, but operations at Namadgi National Park are expected to last between four to six days with smoke expected to linger for up to several weeks once the burn is complete.

Prescribed burns managed by ACT Parks and Conservation are taking place in Namadgi National Park, Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve, Point Hut Hill Reserve and Bonshaw Grasslands.

More information about prescribed burns can be found by visiting environment.act.gov.au