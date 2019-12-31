Smoke, fire and winds – ‘unprecedented’, says ESA chief

CityNews
Smoke shrouds Parliament House. Photo: Ian Meikle

ACT Emergency Services Commissioner Georgeina Whelan says the unusual weather patterns the ACT is experiencing, along with the fires across Victoria and the NSW coast, are unprecedented.

“This has created significant uncertainty and we are cautioning the community to be well prepared for these extreme weather conditions,” she says.

The fire danger rating for the ACT is extreme. High temperatures and strong winds have meant that a Total Fire Ban will continue to be in place until midnight on January 1.

In addition, heavy smoke is expected to hit the ACT around 8pm from the fires both in NSW and Victoria meaning air quality will be very poor.

“We encourage people to plan ahead and for those more vulnerable in our community, to consider a more low-key celebration, and to stay indoors where possible,” she says.

“The ACT Emergency Services Agency and ACT Parks & Conservation Service continue to proactively monitor the situation in both the ACT and NSW and are ready and well-resourced in case of any threat to the ACT.”

Dr Paul Dugdale, Acting Chief Health Officer says that given the heat and the smoky conditions, this is the year to consider celebrating indoors, especially for those with asthma and other lung and heart conditions.

“As people who are more sensitive to smoke should avoid being outdoors for long periods of time when there is a heavy haze around, if you are hosting celebrations, move your party inside so all guests can enjoy the occasion,” he says.

“If you are heading out to celebrate, plan your evening. This includes transport, as getting you and your friends home safely means planning these things ahead of time.

“Drink plenty of water. During the heat it’s really easy to get dehydrated, so don’t wait until thirsty to drink water. And if you’re going to be drinking alcohol, have a water or soda water between every alcoholic drink.

“It’s also really important to keep track of how much alcohol and caffeine you’re drinking – that includes energy drinks – as they can make you more dehydrated. Drinking too much alcohol can end your night early as well.”

