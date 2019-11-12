Smoke-looking haze is dust, says ACT ESA

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE smoke-looking haze seen across Canberra is not smoke, says the ACT Emergency Services Agency, who is advising the community that there is no active grass or bush fires in the ACT.

But, the ACT Health Directorate is also advising the community that the increased levels of dust is impacting the air quality in some parts of Canberra.

Although the conditions are expected to continue throughout the afternoon and ease into the evening, people who may be more sensitive to dust in the air, particularly people with asthma and other lung and heart conditions, should take precautions, says ACT ESA.

Anyone concerned about their health should seek medical advice from their health professional.