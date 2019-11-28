Emergency Services inundated with smoke-fear calls

Share Canberra's trusted news:

EMERGENCY Services has received more than 250 triple-zero calls in relation to the smoke plume and smoke haze impacting the ACT.

The discomfort is from a change in the wind direction from fires burning in NSW that don’t pose a threat to the territory, says ACT Emergency Services.

There are no fires burning in the ACT.

Residents can monitor fires in NSW and the ACT via the NSW Fires Near Me app.

Meanwhile, a total fire ban has been declared for the ACT tomorrow (November 29).

More information at esa.act.gov.au.