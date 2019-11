Emergency Services inundated with smoke-fear calls

Share Canberra's trusted news:

EMERGENCY Services has received more than 250 triple-zero calls in relation to the smoke plume and smoke haze impacting the ACT.

The discomfort is from a change in the wind direction from fires burning in NSW that don’t pose a threat to the territory,¬† says ACT Emergency Services.

There are no fires burning in the ACT.

Residents can monitor fires in NSW and the ACT via the NSW Fires Near Me app.

Meanwhile, a total fire ban has been declared for the ACT tomorrow (November 29).

More information at esa.act.gov.au.