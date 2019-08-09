Snow closes roads in the Brindabellas

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A LARGE number of roads have been closed in the Brindabellas following substantial snow falls over almost two days.

After assisting a number of drivers who found themselves on roads, which shouldn’t be driven on, today (August 9), police are urging drivers to pay attention to road closures and drive to conditions.

Police say they have observed drivers attempting to drive around road closure barriers.

“This is both irresponsible and dangerous,” says ACT police.

“The time for the closures can vary from several hours to several days depending on the prevailing weather conditions.

“Drivers are also reminded to drive to the winter weather conditions. When visibility is poor turn your lights on, reduce your speed and increase your braking distance. Make sure that all your windows are clear of fog or frost before driving off.”