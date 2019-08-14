Snowboarding accident raises safety warning

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are urging snow enthusiasts to take extra care after a man was buried by an avalanche while snowboarding in the Snowy Mountain back country yesterday (August 13).

The man’s wife called emergency services at about 12pm and was able to help remove him from the slide and get him to safe ground.

It took multiple emergency services to come out and save the man, who was snowboarding outside resort boundaries, about an hour’s walk north west of Thredbo.

The man told police he was scaling the ridge in snow shoes for the purpose of snowboarding down, when the snow pack slipped and he was buried.

He is believed to have sustained a fractured ankle as a result of the slide.

Police coordinated a multi-agency search effort and obtained the pair’s coordinates. The man and his wife were met by officers from Fire and Rescue NSW Thredbo and taken to the local medical centre.

Monaro police district commander Paul Condon says this incident is a timely reminder for snow-goers to remain vigilant.

“We’ve seen great snow falls over the past week, which means the snow is not hard-packed and there is an increased risk of avalanche,” he says.

“Even the most capable skiers and snowboarders can get caught out, so please be mindful of changing weather conditions.

“Plan trips according to your capabilities, notify others where you are going, have a communication plan in place in case of emergency and make sure you have plenty of appropriate clothing and equipment.”