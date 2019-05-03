Sobering stats send message to motorists

THERE hasn’t been a day in the first four months where police haven’t seen someone endangering their safety and other road users’ safety, says officer in charge of traffic operations David Wills. 

Already police have issued more than 2761 Traffic Infringement Notices (TINs) for traffic offences. Three-hundred and nineteen TINs were given for alcohol impaired driving and 312 for drug impaired driving, while 1403 were given to speeding motorists.

Sixty-one motorists were fined for not wearing a seatbelt or having someone in a vehicle not wearing a seatbelt and 306 road users were fined for offences at intersections. Three-hundred and sixty fines went to people driving while distracted.

One person has died on Canberra’s roads this year and Roads ACT has received reports of at least 1091 collisions at intersections so far.

Mr Wills says Canberra’s road users need to be more aware of what they are doing when driving on ACT roads.

“It’s so easy to increase your chances of staying alive. Don’t speed. Don’t drive distracted by your phone or anything else in your car. Don’t use your car if you’re impaired by drugs or alcohol. Wear your seat belt, and do the right thing at intersections,” he says.

 

