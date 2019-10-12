Socials / At the ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ opening night

By
Luke Foster
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

Social snapper LUKE FOSTER files from the ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ opening night at The Playhouse. 

Soni and Lalen Sharma
Magda Janas and Lex Williamson
Sarthak Rai and Amanda Lyall
Rebecca and Chris Carpenter, with Alsha Titheradge and Carolyn Tooth
Helen Swift and Les Neulinger
Kellie and Andrew Earl
Jan and Stan Sismey
Sarina Smith and Richard Windeyer
Nicole and Makayla Quinn with Bridget Sack and Corine Cordes
Carmen and Larry Eckhoff
Shane and Hannah Martin
Patrick and Naomi Cole

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleWeather threat moves garden concert to next week
Next articleSocials / At UC’s Communications Ball, Barton
Luke Foster
Luke Foster
After a 37-year career in the Regular Army, Luke Foster is now focused on developing his photography business Maun Luke Photography and, of course, his photographic skills.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply