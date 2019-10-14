Socials / At the opening of Canberra Radio Centre

Share Canberra's trusted news:
Socials snapper TORI HERON files from the opening of the Capital Radio Centre (new home of 2CA and 2CC) in Crace.
Senator Zed Seselja, director Janet Cameron and MLA Mark Parton
Rick Lenarcic and newsreader Andrew Page
Program director Pete Davidson and drive producer Eddie Williams
Paul Sedgwick and Michelle Morris
Communications Minister Paul Fletcher and Radio Canberra general manager Michael Jones.
Keren Knight and Josh Haizer
Angela Murdoch, Lachlan Maclean, Andrew Dunkerley and Rachel Maclean
Anna Ankankska and Becky Carter
Ian Stott and Jim Walker-Broose
Janet Cameron, Kevin Blyton and Alison Cameron
Julie Swinney and Janet Cameron
