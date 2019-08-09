Society ‘appalled’ after ANU closes legal program

ACT Law Society president Chris Donohue.

THE president of the ACT Law Society, Chris Donohue, says he’s appalled by ANU’s decision to close down its Graduate Diploma of Legal Practice (GDLP).

“For many decades, the ANU has provided high quality legal practice training through its GDLP program,” Mr Donohue says.

“The GDLP provides practical training for law school graduates and is a requirement for their entry into the legal profession.

“It is astonishing that Australia’s most respected university would decide to stop providing the GDLP, a program which provides a natural progression from completing a law degree to gaining work as a lawyer.

“The Law Society is most disappointed that the ANU did not consult with it or with the profession generally on this decision, which has the potential to impact so negatively on young lawyers seeking to enter the workforce.”

