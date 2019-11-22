‘Spilt Milk’ goers warned of road delays

Share Canberra's trusted news:

MUSIC lovers heading to the “Spilt Milk” festival are being warned by police of possible delays on Northbourne Avenue tomorrow (November 23).

Police say people going to the festival from Canberra’s north will be affected the most, while HMAS Canberra officers and crew march the streets of Canberra to challenge the ACT chief police officer, Ray Johnson, to exercise their freedom of entry to the city of Canberra.

The march will commence at 11am, and there will be some periodic road closures in the Civic area between 9am and midday.

The march will travel from Akuna Street, along Bunda Street, on Northbourne Avenue and onto London Circuit, where the challenge will be issued in front of Civic Square. After the challenge the parade will continue along London Circuit, turning left into Akuna Street where the parade will conclude.