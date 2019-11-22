‘Spilt Milk’ goers warned of road delays

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

MUSIC lovers heading to the “Spilt Milk” festival are being warned by police of possible delays on Northbourne Avenue tomorrow (November 23). 

Police say people going to the festival from Canberra’s north will be affected the most, while HMAS Canberra officers and crew march the streets of Canberra to challenge the ACT chief police officer, Ray Johnson, to exercise their freedom of entry to the city of Canberra.

The march will commence at 11am, and there will be some periodic road closures in the Civic area between 9am and midday.

The march will travel from Akuna Street, along Bunda Street, on Northbourne Avenue and onto London Circuit, where the challenge will be issued in front of Civic Square. After the challenge the parade will continue along London Circuit, turning left into Akuna Street where the parade will conclude.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleToxic air is a growing health emergency, says expert
Next articleMovie review / ‘Fisherman’s Friends’ (M)
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply