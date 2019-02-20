Sporting names run through northern Nicholls

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NICHOLLS may be better known for its dinosaurs and roundabouts, but its streets are named after sportsmen and women.

Sue Geh Circuit, for example, is named after Sue Geh, a former Australian basketballer.

And, Nicholls itself was named after footballer Sir Douglas Nicholls. Born in Cummeragunja Aboriginal Mission, NSW, in 1906, Sir Doug was also a pastor, activist and Governor of SA.

Gazetted in 1991, three years after Sir Doug’s death, the suburb of Nicholls now adjoins suburbs such as Casey, Ngunnawal, Crace and Palmerston.

Nicholls contains the remnants of Ginninderra Village, one of the earliest settlements in the Canberra region. The settlement included the former St Francis School of Ginninderra and the historic Ginninderra Schoolhouse, which was built in 1883.

In the ‘90s the ACT government approved a name change from Ginninderra Village to Gold Creek Village.

Playground builds ‘doggy’ confidence

DEBBIE Hart, the owner of BarkRoyal Dog Day Spa & Day Care, is excited about its new doggy adventure playground.

“It encourages the dogs to play, it’s great socialisation, particularly for pups, and it builds confidence,” Debbie says.

“I often find if a dog is withdrawn or traumatised for some reason, they’re usually climbing and jumping after a while in the playground because it builds their confidence.”

With a lifelong love for animals, Debbie started BarkRoyal Dog Day Spa & Day Care in 2017 because she wanted to work with pets every day.

She’s also the head groomer and provides grooming services on top of her doggy day-care services.

Debbie grooms all dogs but says she specialises in grooming special-needs dogs such as blind dogs, older dogs and difficult dogs.

“It’s important to groom long-haired dogs in particular because if they’re not properly groomed their hair becomes matted and it’s painful for the dog,” she says.

“Also if you have your dog groomed by a professional, you’ll have much less hair around the house.

“They also need their nails clipped on a regular basis so they don’t cause all sorts of problems.”

For people who want to give their dogs a social experience or need them out of the house, Debbie says they can get dropped off in the morning for a day of free play.

BarkRoyal Dog Day Spa & Day Care, Eve Place, Nicholls. Call 0419 446163, email barkroyaldogs@gmail.com or visit barkroyalgrooming.com.au

Gail’s wrapped about paper crafting

GAIL Rowley, the owner of Wrapped in Paper, has been encouraging people of all ages to get creative with paper crafting since opening almost 19 years ago.

With a passion for craft, as well as making cards and scrapbooking, Gail decided to open Wrapped in Paper because there weren’t many craft stores in Canberra – and, she says there still aren’t.

What makes Wrapped in Paper so unique, according to Gail, is the many classes and workshops it runs.

“We do mixed-media classes, which include ink journalling, painting, spraying and stamping,” she says.

“We do card classes using die cutting machines and embossing. We also do stamping and inking in the card classes as well.

“We do scrapbooking classes so people can preserve their photos in a story book.”

Gail says the classes are all about de-stressing.

“It’s about meeting new friends, learning new techniques and relaxing,” she says.

With beginner, intermediate and advanced classes throughout the week and on Saturdays, Gail has a class for everyone.

“It’s something you can do at any age, it doesn’t matter where or what stage you’re at in your life,” she says.

For anyone interested in paper crafting on their own, Wrapped in Paper also sells all craft needs such as paper, ribbons, stamps and glitter.

For people who are really wanting to try something new, Gail runs crafting cruise retreats once a year, and this year she is planning one which goes up the edge of Australia.

Wrapped in Paper, Shop 6-7, Gold Creek Cultural Centre, O’Hanlon Place, Nicholls, call 0438 302938 or visit wrappedinpaper.com.au

Gallery prepares for an exciting year

AARWUN Gallery is gearing up for an exciting year of exhibitions, says its director Robert Stephens.

Starting with a vibrant collection of paintings by Bernard Ollis, the exhibition, “Departures”, will be launched by journalist Richard Morecroft on March 1.

On the night Richard will be having a conversational interview with Bernard, whose current work depicts playful and peripatetic impressions of his travels from Montmartre to Morocco and Sydney to Rajasthan.

The exhibition will include 32 works on canvas and paper, and sizes will range from little vistas of just 30 centimetres to works measuring 1.5 metres.

Later in the year Robert says there will be an “Autumn Exhibition” in May, featuring Norman Lindsay and some high-profile, regional artists, a “Spring Exhibition” in October and the gallery’s annual auction in November.

Then, in December, will be Les Petits Travaux’s small works.

“Aarwun Gallery is a dedicated art space that exhibits not only the well-established artists, but also emerging artists testing the waters as professional artists,” Robert says.

“To this extent, all staff are also artists, helping to provide better service and encouraging the growth and development of artists in the local community.

“The gallery encourages people to drop by and say hello. If you are looking for something specific, but you can’t find it on the wall; have a chat with one of the friendly staff who may be able to assist as there is a huge stock room that can be shown to those interested.”

Aarwun Gallery, Shop 11, Federation Square, O’Hanlon Place, Nicholls. Call 6230 2055, email aarwuncanberra@bigpond.com or visit aarwungallery.com

Nathan’s always ready to talk property

SINCE starting in real estate 22 years ago the director of Property Entourage, Nathan Giannasca, has always had a passion for the industry.

He established Property Entourage four years ago and prides it on being accessible, diligent and reliable to all landlords and tenants.

“I have found there is so much appreciation when you can actually talk to someone who knows and understands your investments intimately and is contactable on a mobile anytime,” he says.

“There is nothing worse than not being able to talk to your property manager when you need them most.”

Because of this Nathan says Property Entourage has the desire to grow slow and steady with its clientele so they can build on relationships and not numbers.

“Being accessible to our clients and tenants is a priority,” he says.

“You can’t beat personal relationships. It’s what actually underpins great ethics.

“Placing a major investment in the hands of someone you can trust and can rely on should be a top priority.”

Nathan believes in working ethically, so if a client isn’t happy, they can transfer their business to another agent at any time.

“We don’t charge any exit fees,” he says.

“We are about people and property, not money, or lock in contracts.

“We love our boutique business model and are very grateful for all the support we have had so far.”

Property Entourage, Shop 2A / 39–41 O’Hanlon Place, Federation Square, Nicholls. Call 6262 4284, email admin@propertyentourage.com or visit propertyentourage.com.au