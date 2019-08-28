Steve’s team is driven to being second to none

Share Canberra's trusted news:

As Transtate Tyres and Mechanical Repairs, Queanbeyan, celebrates its 25th anniversary, it wants to thank its customers and the community for their support. This is a sponsored post.

SEPTEMBER 1 marks the 25th anniversary of the opening of Transtate Tyres and Mechanical Repairs, Queanbeyan.

In a world in which it’s an achievement for a small business to last just one year, owner Steve Rowland says their silver anniversary is all about saying “thank you”.

“It’s our chance to say thanks to our customers and community,” says Steve.

“Thank you for helping us grow and become a successful business, employing local staff.”

Being an independent business is beneficial for customers, according to Steve, who says he has the ability to personally choose the products he sells and is able to source whatever products his clients want, at a good price.

“Our slogan is ‘yes we do’,” says Steve.

“We do our best to look after people [and] providing a great service is a big part of what we do.”

Starting as an apprentice mechanic at Commonwealth Motors, Kingston, in the 1970s, Steve’s been involved with the Transtate brand for 35 years, managing a number of stores across the ACT before opening the Queanbeyan store in 1994.

“When we started out, the locals told me they were so happy to have a tyre shop on ‘the other side of town’,” he says.

“Over the years we have built up a great customer base. We have serviced people’s cars, then their children’s cars and now we look after their grandkids’ cars.

“People come to us from all over Queanbeyan and the ACT. The growth of areas such as Jerrabomberra, as well as new areas such as Googong and the nearby industrial centre, has also given our business a boost.”

Transtate Tyres and Mechanical Repairs Queanbeyan is a one-stop automotive shop for all car repairs and servicing; nothing is a problem for Steve and his experienced team.

From tyres, wheel alignment and balancing, to all types of mechanical repairs including registration checks, Steve says they have invested in the latest technology and equipment to ensure they offer the best quality work.

Steve’s team comprises nine staff, including five fully qualified mechanics, two tyre technicians and one wheel aligner.

Daniel, the store manager, has been with Transtate for eight years and Steve says he’s a driving force of the business.

Other long-serving team members are tyre-fitter Aaron and head mechanic Ian, who have been at Transtate for 13 and eight years respectively. Wheel aligner Darcy has worked with Steve for seven years.

Steve believes his loyal, trustworthy team contributes to a positive work environment. And regular customers will also be good mates with Steffie, the four-legged team member, who has never missed a day’s work with Steve for the past 13 years.

“We have innovated and invested in new, state-of-the-art equipment and technology, but the quality of our personal service to customers will never be lost,” he says.

“Being fair and honest has been important to our success. We have showed our customers loyalty as they have showed us and helped us to deliver what the locals need and want.”

Transtate Tyres and Mechanical Repairs Queanbeyan, 141-143 Uriarra Road,

Queanbeyan, NSW. Call 6299 6747 or visit transtate.com.au