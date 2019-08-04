Stolen ute causes issues in Tuggeranong

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A STOLEN white Ford Ranger ute was causing issues across Tuggeranong yesterday (August 3) after it was involved in a number of incidents.

The ute was seen driving erratically in the Tuggeranong area at about 2.30am and in Monash not long after.

Police are now seeking any witnesses or dash-cam and CCTV footage in the area at the time of the incident.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information, witnessed the incident or has any dash-cam footage that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.