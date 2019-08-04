Stolen ute causes issues in Tuggeranong

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A STOLEN white Ford Ranger ute was causing issues across Tuggeranong yesterday (August 3) after it was involved in a number of incidents. 

The ute was seen driving erratically in the Tuggeranong area at about 2.30am and in Monash not long after.

Police are now seeking any witnesses or dash-cam and CCTV footage in the area at the time of the incident.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information, witnessed the incident or has any dash-cam footage that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleDriver charged after fatal crash near Cooma
Next articleWeiss brings out the best of the orchestra
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply