Study driven to improve independence in seniors

THE ACT government is putting $75,000 of grant money into a study on how automated cars can help older Canberrans maintain their independence and health for longer.

In a collaboration between Canberra-based company Seeing Machines and the University of Canberra, Advanced Technology Minister Mick Gentleman says the study will build on the government’s automated vehicle trial on driver behaviour – CANdrive.

“The study includes semi-automated driving sessions at Sutton Road Driving Training Track, along with instruction session for the vehicles and interviews with participants,” Mr Gentleman says.

“Twenty-three drivers in their 70s have volunteered for the research study, which will run until October in collaboration with the Council on the Ageing (COTA ACT).”

Distinguished Prof Diane Gibson and associate Prof Dr Stephen Isbel from the University of Canberra say the study could inform a revolutionary approach to driving practises for older people in the future.

“The loss of a drivers’ license can diminish the ability of older adults to develop or maintain social capital which leads to poor health and wellbeing,” Mr Isbel says.