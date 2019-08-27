Study driven to improve independence in seniors

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT government is putting $75,000 of grant money into a study on how automated cars can help older Canberrans maintain their independence and health for longer.

In a collaboration between Canberra-based company Seeing Machines and the University of Canberra, Advanced Technology Minister Mick Gentleman says the study will build on the government’s automated vehicle trial on driver behaviour – CANdrive. 

“The study includes semi-automated driving sessions at Sutton Road Driving Training Track, along with instruction session for the vehicles and interviews with participants,” Mr Gentleman says. 

“Twenty-three drivers in their 70s have volunteered for the research study, which will run until October in collaboration with the Council on the Ageing (COTA ACT).”

Distinguished Prof Diane Gibson and associate Prof Dr Stephen Isbel from the University of Canberra say the study could inform a revolutionary approach to driving practises for older people in the future.

“The loss of a drivers’ license can diminish the ability of older adults to develop or maintain social capital which leads to poor health and wellbeing,” Mr Isbel says. 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleWine show gets its first Chinese entry
Next articleForeign Minister says Yang Hengjun isn’t a spy
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply