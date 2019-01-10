Summer Arts / What’s on this weekend?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

HELEN MUSA looks at summer exhibitions in the region

ARTHUR Boyd’s art studio and at historic homestead Bundanon and sister property Riversdale have extended visiting times during summer at 170 Riversdale Road, Illaroo, (on the Shoalhaven River near Nowra) every Saturday and Sunday in January, 10.30am-4pm, with tours at 11.30am and 1.30pm. No pre-booking required and people under 16 get free entry. No cafe on site, so bring a picnic. All details including summer concerts and outdoor events to bundanon.com.au

The ANCA Art Bus is back in in Civic Square with “Work, Lovelife, Miscellaneous”, an exhibition by Canberra artist and circus performer Tom Buckland. It opens January 12 at noon. Free drop-in art workshops for all ages on Saturdays, 2pm-3pm and Sundays 2pm-4pm, except January 26, All welcome.

KAREN O’Clery tells “CityNews” that Narek Gallery’s “Summer Show” featuring paintings and raku ceramics by Annie Franklin, drawings by Madeleine Meyer and ceramics, wood and textiles by Narek artists continues at 5/3 Wapengo Street, Bermagui until January 12, Wednesday to Saturday 10am-1pm and 2pm-5pm.

PAINTER Gordon Robinson returns to Gallery Bodalla with landscapes that celebrate the light and capacity of the land to transform and shape people. He is joined by Chris Denton with prints and ceramics by Anneke Paijmans. 66A Princes Hightway, Bodalla, until February 10. Drinks with the artists at 3pm Saturday, January 12, with music by guitarist John Hoorweg. All welcome.